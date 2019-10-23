Home

Richard W. Schoeny


1946 - 2019
Richard W. Schoeny Obituary
Major Richard W. Schoeny of Mt. Pleasant, SC lost his final battle to cancer on October 17, 2019. Born January 26, 1946 in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Betty H. (Lance) and Richard L. Schoeny.

Rick was a graduate of Notre Dame HS Bethlehem, PA. He served and fought proudly for his country in the US Army in Vietnam thru Desert Shield/Desert Storm. As a "Mustang" Rick went from E-1 draftee thru Warrent Officer ranks & retired as a Major with 22 years of service. Among his favorite assignments in his career were with the Air Cavalry & as a Medevac Pilot.

His genuine warmth and contagious spirit will be deeply missed by all that knew him. His loyalty and commitment to his friends and family will go unmatched. He truly had a way of touching the lives of all he met. A soldier until the end, with a smile to light up a room, his personal drive & determination would teach us all so much, more than he will ever know.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Libbye A. Rich and his daughter Amy Lynn Harmes, sisters Judith S. Kramer, and Gayle M. Kilpatrick (Robert), brother Scott D. Schoeny, and nieces and nephews.

The military memorial service will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Roper St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd. Suite 1098 Charleston, SC 39407.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
