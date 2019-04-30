Richard W. Smith, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Moravian Hall Square. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late William and Helen (Meyers) Smith. Richard shared 50 years of marriage with the late Marion (Horner) Smith. Richard worked for Bethlehem Steel as the superintendent at Saucon Roll Shop and head roll designer. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Drill Sargent during World War II. Richard was a member at St. Stephen's Church of Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Richard will be lovingly remembered by his Son, James R. Smith of Bethlehem; Daughters, Sara "Sally" Sames of Bethlehem and Mary Urban of Rocky Point NC; Sister, Audrey Braden; Grandchildren, Russell Urban, Marc and Angie Sames, Thomas Urban, Richard and Leanna Urban, and James and Taylor Urban; and great granddaughter, Amelia Urban. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Marion, Brother, Donald Smith, and Sister, Dolly Williams. SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 N New St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Richard's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary