Rick Bodnar, of Allentown, PA, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital with his wife, Janet at his side.
Rich was born and raised in Whitehall and Allentown where he lived his entire life. He is survived by his wife Janet and his two babies, Herschel and Brizbain.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please send any memorial contributions to a local animal shelter.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.