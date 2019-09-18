|
Ricki Joseph Long, 62, of Bethlehem passed away after a tragic accident in Orange City, Florida on September 12, 2019. He was born in Allentown to Lamar Long and Marie (Farannte) Long, who predeceased him. Rick worked for Mack Trucks for 18 years as a field analyst and later for Rahns Concrete as a diesel mechanic. He was a U.S. veteran serving as a Navy Seabee.
Rick was a loving husband to Magda Rodriguez Long, a loving dad to his daughters Tracy Lee Long, Alejandra Marie (Long) Castillo, and son Jason Lamar Long. Also surviving are brothers Donald and Jack Long, Bill DiJirolanio, and sister Debra Long; grandchildren Alina Jones, Willie and Mariah Castillo, and Alessandra Ramos.
Rick was a recent survivor of both stage 4 larynx cancer and an aortic aneurysm. These health issues gave him more time to reflect on his life and his eternal relationship with Christ. His last entries in his Bible study notebook were Psalm 22 and the book of Daniel. Rick was a family man at heart and lived his life affirming that strong family bond. He fiercely loved and passionately protected his family. He always showed up making many lasting memories. In his own words, "See ya, until we meet again!"
Services: viewing Friday, Sep 20, 6-8 pm and Saturday, Sep 21, 10 am, with funeral service at 11:00 at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment following with full military honors at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions can be made to Tracy Lee Long in support of his funeral arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019