Ricky A. Muthard
Ricky A. Muthard, 62, of New Smithville, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twsp. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of Marian (Hill) Stahley with whom he resided, and the late Robert Muthard, and step son to the late Stanley Stahley. Ricky was a graduate of Slatington High School, Class of 1976.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by sisters: Michele and husband Brian Kistler of Jim Thorpe, Cynthia and husband Randy Betz of Fleetwood; niece: Lauren Booth; nephew: Matthew Mahar.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
