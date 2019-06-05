Ricky D. Steigerwalt, Sr., 61 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born February 8, 1958 in Lehighton, Pa, he was the son of Donald Steigerwalt and Barbara (Schappell) Steigerwalt of Kreidersville, PA. Ricky graduated from Parkland High School, class of 1976. He was the former Owner/Operator of Pine Crest Inn, South Whitehall Township and most recently was the Kitchen Manager at Willow Street Pub, Ruchsville, PA for over 10 years. Ricky was a member of the Ranger Rod and Gun Club in Coplay, PA and was an avid motorcyclist. Surviving along with his parents are sons, Mr. Jason L. & Maria Steigerwalt of Bethlehem, PA and Ricky D. Steigerwalt, Jr. and wife Leslie of Mahonoy City, PA, brother, Michael Steigerwalt and wife Caryn of Newburgh, NY, sister, Cindy, wife of Dennis Harakal of Egypt, PA, 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Angie, Logan, Lucas and Jacob, 1 niece, 2 nephews, several aunts and uncles. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, Pa 18067. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, June 6 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7 both at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary