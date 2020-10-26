Ricky J. Smith, 66, of Walnutport, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving children. Born in Allentown, November 29, 1953, Ricky was the son of the late Paul R. and Evelyn Mae (Lavar) Smith. He was employed as the grounds foreman at the former Allentown State Hospital from 1971 – 2006. He will forever be remembered as a loving, kind and dedicated father.
Survivors: Children, Michael A. Smith (Erica) of Allentown, Lisa M. Smith (Joshua) of Walnutport, Eric J. Smith (Arielle) of Coplay; companion, Elaine M. Kirchner with whom he resided; former wife, Deborah A. Smith of Allentown; siblings, Rodney Smith (Sandra) of Macungie, Mark Smith (Sharon) and Elaine Beller both of Slatedale; sister-in-law, Judith Smith of Center Valley; Elaine's children, Mel Hein (Marsha) of Danielsville, Christine Hein (Steve) of Walnutport; grandchildren, Alexa, Jonathan, Vincent, Cason, Theodore, Ethan, Samantha, Cody, Corey, Mason, Shane, Aundrea, Zackary; predeceased by an infant daughter, Jamie Lynn Smith, a granddaughter, Alana and a brother, Timothy P. Smith.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.