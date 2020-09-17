1/1
Ricky L. Glose
1966 - 2020
Ricky L. Glose, 54 of Northampton, PA passed away on September 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, PA. Born August 24, 1966 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Gerald D. Glose, Sr. and Jean D. (Moyer) Glose of Whitehall, PA. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Castner) Glose with whom he shared 7 years of marriage this July 27, 2020.

Ricky was a graduate of Dieruff HS who furthered his education earning his Industrial Engineering degree in 1992. Ricky continued to improve his knowledge in his field earning a degree in Auto Cad design in 2000. He was employed at M.I. Products - METEM, Allentown as an Industrial Engineer from 1992 to 2003. He was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving along with his wife and mother are; brother, Gerald D. Glose, Jr. and wife Christine of Whitehall, PA, sisters, Jean D. wife of Dennis Vough of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Shelly L. wife of Shawn Sangrey of Slatington, PA.

Services are at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care. Contributions: May be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
September 16, 2020
God bless and keep you in his embrace. Condolences to the Glose family from the Bodners.
Richard Bodner
Family
September 16, 2020
Lisa,
GOD be with you, we don' t loose the people we love a part of them always remains in our heart.
You were a good wife and he knows he was loved very much.
May you have piece knowing you made Ricky happy for many a day.
Chris
Family
September 16, 2020
Your in Gods hands now. Go rejoin your father and walk in peace with him.
Kenny Glose
Family
September 16, 2020
You will be missed and are loved! He always had such a kind heart the world loses a great man.
Diana Bourgeois
Friend
September 16, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! May he fly high with his angels....
Charlotte Glor
Friend
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brandy
Friend
September 16, 2020
God has called Ricky home to be with him and to be at peace. Remember the good times and keep them close to your heart. God Bless. Terri
Terri Anne Merucs
September 16, 2020
Terri Anne Merics
September 16, 2020
I love you my beautiful sweetheart. Your love for us was indescribable. Thank you for sharing your life with us. You have been a blessing. May your light continue to shine as bright as it was here. May you climb many mountains and continue to watch over us. We will meet again love you
Lisa Glose
Spouse
September 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of Rickys passing
sandra steward
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of Ricky.He will be sadly missed
Madeline Heil
Friend
