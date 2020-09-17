Ricky L. Glose, 54 of Northampton, PA passed away on September 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton, PA. Born August 24, 1966 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Gerald D. Glose, Sr. and Jean D. (Moyer) Glose of Whitehall, PA. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Castner) Glose with whom he shared 7 years of marriage this July 27, 2020.
Ricky was a graduate of Dieruff HS who furthered his education earning his Industrial Engineering degree in 1992. Ricky continued to improve his knowledge in his field earning a degree in Auto Cad design in 2000. He was employed at M.I. Products - METEM, Allentown as an Industrial Engineer from 1992 to 2003. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving along with his wife and mother are; brother, Gerald D. Glose, Jr. and wife Christine of Whitehall, PA, sisters, Jean D. wife of Dennis Vough of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Shelly L. wife of Shawn Sangrey of Slatington, PA.
Services are at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care. Contributions: May be made to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com