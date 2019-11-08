Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
Ricky L. Steigerwalt Obituary
Ricky L. "Rick" Steigerwalt, 57, of Quakertown formerly of Lehighton died November 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Palmerton, PA he was the son of the late Kenneth & Shirley (Rex) Steigerwalt. He was a technician for Cobham Integrated Electronic Solutions in Lansdale. Rick enjoyed working out at the gym and going to the shooting range. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, football especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Rick also loved his cats Little Kitty and Paige. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving during Desert Storm. He is survived by a son Staff Sgt Stephen Steigerwalt in the U.S. Army (Stephanie) of Oahu, Hawaii two daughters Tara Steigerwalt (Jason McElhinney) of Lusby, MD, Stephanie McElhinney (Shaun) of Aurora, CO. A brother Ronnie Steigerwalt. Two grandchildren Brantley & Malak. Predeceased by a brother Randy and a sister Sandra.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 1:00-1:30 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Quakertown American Legion Post#242, 610 E. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2019
