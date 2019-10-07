Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anne's Catholic Church
450 E. Washington Ave.
Bethlehem, PA
Rino E. Martinuzzi, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Bierbaum) Martinuzzi. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Peter and Rose (Ciccone) Martinuzzi. Rino was a graduate of Liberty Vo-Tech, Class of 1946 where he served as class Secretary and was on the Football team. He honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army, during WWII. Rino worked as a Technician for the Bethlehem Steel Homer Research Lab for most of his life, until retiring. He was a member of St. Annes Catholic Church, Bethlehem, the PA Jazz Society and UNICO. Rino volunteered at DeSales University Shakespeare Festival, Miller Symphony Hall and with Handicap Bowling.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Yeakel of Bethlehem and his beloved granddaughter, Lindsay (Christopher) Lewis of Bethlehem. Rino was preceded in death by his siblings Irene, Frank and Charles.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 prior to the Mass. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2019
