1/
Rita A. Renn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita A. Renn, 77, of Hellertown, died on July 28, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the widow of the late Bruce R. Renn. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late John Davco Sr and Helen (Folenta) Davco. Rita was a beauty stylist for many years within the Bethlehem and Hellertown communities. She was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Hellertown.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Christine Renn of Los Angeles, CA, her brother: John Davco Jr, and his wife Judy of Hellertown; sisters in laws: Janet Stainbrook and Gail Lacy; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many wonderful neighbors and friends.

Services will be held privately.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved