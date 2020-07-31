Rita A. Renn, 77, of Hellertown, died on July 28, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the widow of the late Bruce R. Renn. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late John Davco Sr and Helen (Folenta) Davco. Rita was a beauty stylist for many years within the Bethlehem and Hellertown communities. She was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Hellertown.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Christine Renn of Los Angeles, CA, her brother: John Davco Jr, and his wife Judy of Hellertown; sisters in laws: Janet Stainbrook and Gail Lacy; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many wonderful neighbors and friends.
Services will be held privately.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.