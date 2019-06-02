|
Rita Augugliaro, 86, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on May 31, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. all from JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bethlehem. Entombment of ashes - Holy Saviour Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019