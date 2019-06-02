Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Augugliaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Augugliaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Augugliaro Obituary
Rita Augugliaro, 86, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on May 31, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. all from JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bethlehem. Entombment of ashes - Holy Saviour Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now