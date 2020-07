90, passed away on 4/10/20 at Norwalk Hospital, CT, formerly of Allentown. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wed., 7/22/20 at 10AM at the Cathedral Church St Catharine of Siena, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown, PA 18104. Private burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, NJ. Masks and social distancing required for church and cemetery. Robert C. Weir Funeral Home handling arrangements.



