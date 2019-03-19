Rita C. Coulter, 95, of Bethlehem, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born in East Mauch Chunk, the daughter of the late Kathryn and Joseph Blum. She was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Coulter, Sr. for 52 years before his passing in 1994. Rita was devoted to her faith and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She worked for Orr's Department Store for 40 years. As a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 284, she served as head of the Ladies Auxiliary. Rita enjoyed ballet dancing, was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her family.She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Richard J. Coulter, Jr.and his fiancé Linda Confer and Lawrence A. Coulter and his wife, Deb; sister, Audrey Beam; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchild. Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry, Joseph and Donald Blum.A viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary