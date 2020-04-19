Rita Cullimore, 90, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital, CT after a brief illness. A resident of Allentown since 1976, she had moved to Norwalk slightly over a year ago. Rita was born on April 5, 1930 in Weehawken, New Jersey, the only child of John and Marie (Whelan) Raffo. She was the beloved wife of 40 years to Robert B. Cullimore who predeceased her in 1997. Rita was known for her beautiful smile and wonderful personal style. She was also known for her strength, resilience, and optimism, which were undoubtedly sustained by her deep spiritual beliefs and love for the Catholic Church. Rita was a parishioner and a member of the Women's Alliance at Cathedral Church of St Catharine of Siena Church in Allentown. She was an executive secretary at a major New Jersey bank prior to her marriage and her years as a stay-at-home mother. When her children were grown, she returned to work in the medical office of a long-time friend, Samuel Criswell MD for more than 15 yrs. before retiring in 2002. Rita always liked to stay engaged and productive in life. She enjoyed going on walks, cooking, and tending to her home and gardens. Rita was adored by all who knew her. She had many friends in Allentown with whom she enjoyed lunch dates, Cathedral events and other outings. She will continue to be loved, missed, and never forgotten. Survived by her children, Brian, Mary, Nora, Ann, John, and Christine, daughters-in-law Kathleen Leonard and Susan Grant, son-in-law Arthur Forni, and grandchildren Marina and Michael Forni. Services: will be at a later date- Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral Church of St Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Private Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, NJ. www.WeirFuneral.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.