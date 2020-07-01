Rita E. Graberitz, 67 of Whitehall, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Muhlenberg Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born December 31, 1952 in York, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Lou (Conrad) Gerber and wife of the late Edward F. Graberitz, Sr.
She worked as a Regional Parts Manager for Navistar for ten years and was very active with the Make-A-Wish foundation granting wishes to children. Rita was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
She is survived by her daughter, Dusti L. wife of Kyle R. Fisher of Pennsburg; son, Edward F. Graberitz, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Christina Graberitz; grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Gianna, Matthew, Sydney, Justin, Jillian, and Jack; brothers, Ronald E. Gerber and wife Glenda and Charles D. Gerber and wife Machelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a 12:00 funeral service, all on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall, PA. The use of masks and social distancing will be required by those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish or the church, both in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Born December 31, 1952 in York, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Lou (Conrad) Gerber and wife of the late Edward F. Graberitz, Sr.
She worked as a Regional Parts Manager for Navistar for ten years and was very active with the Make-A-Wish foundation granting wishes to children. Rita was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
She is survived by her daughter, Dusti L. wife of Kyle R. Fisher of Pennsburg; son, Edward F. Graberitz, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Christina Graberitz; grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Gianna, Matthew, Sydney, Justin, Jillian, and Jack; brothers, Ronald E. Gerber and wife Glenda and Charles D. Gerber and wife Machelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a 12:00 funeral service, all on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall, PA. The use of masks and social distancing will be required by those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish or the church, both in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.