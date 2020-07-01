Rita E. Graberitz
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita E. Graberitz, 67 of Whitehall, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Muhlenberg Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born December 31, 1952 in York, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Lou (Conrad) Gerber and wife of the late Edward F. Graberitz, Sr.

She worked as a Regional Parts Manager for Navistar for ten years and was very active with the Make-A-Wish foundation granting wishes to children. Rita was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall.

She is survived by her daughter, Dusti L. wife of Kyle R. Fisher of Pennsburg; son, Edward F. Graberitz, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Christina Graberitz; grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Gianna, Matthew, Sydney, Justin, Jillian, and Jack; brothers, Ronald E. Gerber and wife Glenda and Charles D. Gerber and wife Machelle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a 12:00 funeral service, all on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Rd. Whitehall, PA. The use of masks and social distancing will be required by those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish or the church, both in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved