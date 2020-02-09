|
|
Rita F. Diefenderfer, 74, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Trabel) Braxmeier. She was the wife of Danny Diefenderfer with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage this past June. Rita dedicated her life to children as a mother, grandmother, and an educator of 28 years. She retired from Moore Elementary School in 2005. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School, Kutztown University, and Lehigh University where she received her M.Ed. Rita was an avid reader, quilter, baker, puzzler, and card player. She put her Catholic faith into practice daily, and she was an active member of St. Ursula's Catholic Church in Fountain Hill and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Twp.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Danny; children, Tara (m. Maurice) Fitzgerald, Lara (m.Robert) Wulff, Sara (m. Shawn) Crews, Christy (m. Susan Topping) Diefenderfer, and Daniel (m. Casey) Diefenderfer; brother, James Braxmeier; sisters, Maryanna Weinhoffer and Margaret Gerlach; and grandchildren, Hannah, Halle, Evan, Caroline, Tyler, Leah, Asa, and Naomi. She was predeceased her by siblings Charles Jr., Philip, Edward, and Bertha Corby.
A viewing will be held from 6-8pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A calling hour will be held from 10-11am Friday February, 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Inurnment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to 332 N. Lauderdale St. Memphis, TN 38105 or Cay Galgon Life House (Mary's Shelter), 714 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 Send online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020