Rita Kolar
1935 - 2020
Rita Kolar, 84, of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Atria Senior Living, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Kolar. Born September 4, 1935 in Evanston, IL, she was the daughter of the late Michael G. and Margaret J. (Dugan) Duskey. For 27 years, she worked as a parish secretary for St. John Chrysostom Roman Catholic Church in Wallingford, PA. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Whitehall, PA, where she was a dedicated volunteer who helped make pierogies. Rita was loving and selfless, and always put others first. She will forever be remembered for her love of family, warm spirit and generosity, avid storytelling and letter-writing-and more than anything, her infectious laughter, which you could hear from rooms away. Survivors include daughters, Susan Kolar and Donna Anderson (wife of Jim); son, James F. Kolar; and daughter-in law, Paula Kolar (wife of late Robert M. Kolar); grandchildren, Jenna Bell, Jason Bell and wife, Christina Bell, Shelby Vittek, Lindsay Vittek, Michael Kolar, Brian Kolar, Matthew Kolar, Janel Kolar and Corey Kolar; and great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jackson and William. Rita was predeceased by her son, Robert M. Kolar, and brother, Francis (Frank) Duskey. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3024 S. Ruch St. Whitehall, PA 18052 in loving memory of Rita.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
