Rita L. (Stinner) Pletchan, 91, formerly of Main Street, Egypt, Whitehall Twp, died early Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley, Allentown, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Milton Pletchan. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Farnschlader) Stinner.



Rita was employed by the former Tama Manufacturing Co., Northampton, retiring in 1985. She was an active volunteer at the Egypt Memorial Park, Whitehall Twp. Rita was a member of the Girls and Boys Club. Rita was an avid swimmer. She loved swimming and was a member of LA Fitness even in her mid 80's. Rita was a very devoted mother and wife. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and was especially proud of her seven brothers.



Survivors: Daughter, Christina L. Ormiston of Coplay, Son, Robert and Wife Marie of New Providence, NJ, 4 Grandchildren, Zachery, Emily, Rachel and Lara, Brothers, James and Wife Maryanne of Allentown, Eugene and Wife Marlene of Glen Mills, Delaware County and Daniel of Whitehall, numerous Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by Brothers, Bernard, Edward, Robert and Leo.



Services: 2:00PM Tuesday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 1:00PM - 2:00PM Tuesday in funeral home. Interment, St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Main Street, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com



Contributions: Alzheimer's Assoc, Hellertown or Egypt Memorial Park Assoc, Whitehall Twp. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019