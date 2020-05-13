Rita M. (Karevya) Batz, 69 years, of Catasauqua, passed away May 9th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Frackville, PA she was a daughter of the late Albert and Janet (Hower) Karevya.
Rita loved her country music. She loved everyone and always made everyone laugh and smile. Rita was a caretaker to her mother for years and cared for anyone else who needed it. She was resident of Manor Care of Bethlehem.
Surviving are her son David Batz of Palmerton; daughter Donna Carter and her husband Robert of Catasauqua; brothers Albert and wife Kathleen of Venice, Florida; John and Geary Karevya both of Catasauqua; sisters Candace Madea with longtime companion Norman Stark of Bethlehem and Beverly Karevya of Catasauqua; granddaughter Korin Batz of Palmerton, grandsons Stone Carter of Catasauqua and Zachery Carter of Las Cruces, NM. She had a lot of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Anthony and her sister Joyce Nichols.
A Celebration of Rita's Life will take place at future date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Rita loved her country music. She loved everyone and always made everyone laugh and smile. Rita was a caretaker to her mother for years and cared for anyone else who needed it. She was resident of Manor Care of Bethlehem.
Surviving are her son David Batz of Palmerton; daughter Donna Carter and her husband Robert of Catasauqua; brothers Albert and wife Kathleen of Venice, Florida; John and Geary Karevya both of Catasauqua; sisters Candace Madea with longtime companion Norman Stark of Bethlehem and Beverly Karevya of Catasauqua; granddaughter Korin Batz of Palmerton, grandsons Stone Carter of Catasauqua and Zachery Carter of Las Cruces, NM. She had a lot of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Anthony and her sister Joyce Nichols.
A Celebration of Rita's Life will take place at future date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.