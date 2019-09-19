|
Rita M. McCullough, 89, of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully with her family on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Francis J. (Frank) McCullough. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 10, 2018. Born in La Porte, IN on May 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Zita (Dueppe) Herzog. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at St. Thomas More Catholic Church for over 40 years. Previously, she worked for Attorney William A. Kaercher and the Kingston Area Chamber of Commerce in Kingston, NY and Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Worcester, MA. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Salisbury Township, since 1972, a member and former First Vice President of the Women's Guild, member of the Prime Time Club and a school library volunteer for many years. She was devoted to her family and friends, with her greatest joy in life being her husband, children, and grandchildren with whom she will always have a special place in their hearts.
Survivors: Husband; Daughters: Nancy, wife of George Bassig Jr., Emmaus, PA; Debra McCullough, Gilbertsville, PA; Sons: Frank Jr. (FJ) and his wife Janet of Palmyra, PA; Tom, and his wife LeeAnn of Crofton, MD; Nine grandchildren: Bryan Bassig, Lauren McCullough-Vajdic (husband Carson), Chris McCullough, Katelyn and Lindsey McCullough, David Rohrbach (wife Tori), Jennifer, Thomas and Laura Rohrbach. One great grandchild, Noah Rohrbach; Sisters: Mary Sarro of Lake Katrine, NY and Barbara Scharschu of Hurley, NY; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Robert, Donald, William, Charles Herzog, and sisters Delores Fiore, and Carol Hughes.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103. A private interment will follow the Mass. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown, PA, at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas More School Scholarship Fund, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019