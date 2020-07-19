Robert A. Brazes, 71, of Slatington passed away July 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Carol (Kern-Mankos) Brazes, whom he married July 29, 2007. Born in Sellersville on September 6, 1948, he was the son of Ethel (Schnable) Brazes and the late Alben Brazes. Bob graduated from Slatington High School in 1966. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1967 with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was employed by the New Jersey Zinc Co. of Palmerton, then Precision Roll Grinders of Allentown, where he retired in 2010. For many years, Bob was an active member of the American Legion Post 16, Slatington, where he worked as a bartender and later Assistant Post Home Manager. Then there were his annual trips: fishing on Calabogie Lake, Ontario and deer hunting in Potter County, PA. Bob also enjoyed golfing with local tournaments and charities, including the Krysta Hankee Memorial Fund. Bob's love for nature has taken him across the Canadian Rockies by rail and most recently a trek through the Sacred Valley and the Inca Civilization of Machu Picchu in Peru.



In addition to his wife Carol, and mother Ethel, Bob is survived by son Kris Brazes (Katrina Wotring), daughters: Lisa Harris Krum (Kevin), Tracey Brazes (Tom Serfass, Jr.); step-sons: John G. Mankos (Georgia), Thomas Mankos, Sean Mankos (Nancy). Sisters: Fran Snyder (Ronald), Diane Trainer (Steve), Patricia Solt. He was pappy to his grandchildren and "adopted" grandchildren and loved planning adventures with them.



Services will be 11AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 11AM. Kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment with military honors to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Courses that Care, Miles that Matter, c/o Krysta Hankee Memorial Fund, PO Box 1, Germansville PA 18053.



