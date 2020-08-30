1/1
Robert A. Kline
Robert A. "Bob" Kline, 69, of Whitehall passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House Tuesday August 25, 2020 with his wife of 37 years Susan (Perich) at his side. He was the son of the late Clifford and Stella Kline and is survived by his loving wife and sons Christopher of Missoula, Montana and Matthew of Dubuque, Iowa.

Known for a lifelong devotion to fitness and zest for competitive and recreational sports, Bob was a celebrated high school and college athlete, elementary Phys Ed teacher, youth athletic coach, PIAA referee and most recently, a fearless master of jumping wakes water-skiing on the mighty Mississippi and "getting air" on highspeed snow mobile adventures with his family in Wyoming.

The Whitehall High School Hall-of-Famer graduated in 1969 as the football program's single season and career rushing record-holder and remains on the top-eight leader board in those categories. He was named to the Lehigh Valley League's first team at both running back and linebacker and received All-State honorable mention for the 1968 season. He was a member of the school's 1966 championship baseball team. He furthered his education and football career at Lock Haven University where he was first team All-PSAC running back in 1973.

Bob taught at Mosser Elementary School in the Allentown School District for 36 years and also was a drivers ed instructor. He refereed high school football numerous years, coached youth sports at various levels and was extremely proud of coaching Whitehall High School's Club Ice Hockey Team to its first championship in 2004.

Appreciating local music talent, Bob frequently enjoyed performances throughout the valley. His friends, including so many he held dear for decades, relished seeing Bob and "Suzy" as the first couple on the dancefloor.

Bob's family will honor his active and all-embracing life with a private remembrance at a later date.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

13 entries
August 29, 2020
A fellow teacher at Mosser. Bob always gave me great tips on health and fitness through the years. A great guy and nice friend. i miss him. Sadness, fred schoenk - art teacher room 102, across from the gym.
Fred Schoenk
Teacher
August 29, 2020
Great guy, you will be truly missed
Jane White, Jacobus
Student
August 28, 2020
Me. Kline was an amazing gym teacher at Mosser had the pleasure of seeing him for 5 years while I was there. Amazing teacher, outgoing personality, and funny as ever. He will certainly be missed by many
David H
Student
August 28, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. When I started at Mosser he was one of my first friends there. He really gave good advise. Great person! He will be missed
Frank Disimoni
Coworker
August 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to his wife Sue and his sons. He was a great teacher and part of the Mosser family. Will always remember the good times. He did a lot of interesting things with the students and the end of year celebrations.
Diane Haydt
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I am so grateful to have met Coach Kline at Mosser! One of a kind and so incredible at water skiing among other things. I will never forget when he invited me to go water skiing/ wakeboarding - what a blast! I wouldn’t have had the opportunity if it wasn’t for him. Thinking about his family during this time.
Niki Rutkowski
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I worked with Bob at Mosser and appreciated not only his humor but dedication to all the students !! Thinking of your entire family during this difficult time ! Sending prayers and strength to get through this difficult time !!!
Deb Cowitch
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Bob will be missed by all who knew him. He was an awesome athlete who I will always remember from my days at WHS. He loved working with his students in the ASD. Prayers and Condolences to his wife and son.
Debra Kratzer-Comer
Friend
August 28, 2020
What a great man, father, athlete, teacher, coach and husband. He will be greatly missed by all. Prayers and condolences to his wife Suzy, Chris, Matt and extended family.
Dan & Linda Cruttenden
Friend
August 28, 2020
Love this picture of Bob! His smile made me smile!
Anita Chilcoat
Friend
August 28, 2020
A true friend. Going to miss one of the Fullerton Boys for sure
Our deepest sympathy for Sue and the boys
Tony and MonicaCocca
Tony
Friend
August 28, 2020
RIP Bob. Thoughts and prayers to Suzy and family.
Denny Rehrig
Friend
August 28, 2020
I’ll always hold dear our fun times spent with Bob and Sue.... concerts, wineries, dinners and get togethers with the lifelong “Fullerton “ Boys gang. He adored the love of his life, “Suzy,” and the love they had for each other was obvious by the way they looked at each other, always holding hands as they walked together.
We’ll miss him terribly, but I hope he now has the peace he so richly deserves. R.I.P. dear friend.
Alexis Stengel
Friend
