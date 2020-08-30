Robert A. "Bob" Kline, 69, of Whitehall passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House Tuesday August 25, 2020 with his wife of 37 years Susan (Perich) at his side. He was the son of the late Clifford and Stella Kline and is survived by his loving wife and sons Christopher of Missoula, Montana and Matthew of Dubuque, Iowa.



Known for a lifelong devotion to fitness and zest for competitive and recreational sports, Bob was a celebrated high school and college athlete, elementary Phys Ed teacher, youth athletic coach, PIAA referee and most recently, a fearless master of jumping wakes water-skiing on the mighty Mississippi and "getting air" on highspeed snow mobile adventures with his family in Wyoming.



The Whitehall High School Hall-of-Famer graduated in 1969 as the football program's single season and career rushing record-holder and remains on the top-eight leader board in those categories. He was named to the Lehigh Valley League's first team at both running back and linebacker and received All-State honorable mention for the 1968 season. He was a member of the school's 1966 championship baseball team. He furthered his education and football career at Lock Haven University where he was first team All-PSAC running back in 1973.



Bob taught at Mosser Elementary School in the Allentown School District for 36 years and also was a drivers ed instructor. He refereed high school football numerous years, coached youth sports at various levels and was extremely proud of coaching Whitehall High School's Club Ice Hockey Team to its first championship in 2004.



Appreciating local music talent, Bob frequently enjoyed performances throughout the valley. His friends, including so many he held dear for decades, relished seeing Bob and "Suzy" as the first couple on the dancefloor.



Bob's family will honor his active and all-embracing life with a private remembrance at a later date.



