Robert Anthony Limons of Bloomington, IN, passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Born on July 17, 1926 in Bethlehem, he was a graduate of Bethlehem High School and Lehigh University, a WWII veteran and former employee of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret E. Limons, daughter Elizabeth (John) Shea, grandson Adrian (Hannah) Shea, and nieces and nephews. Contributions can be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project/ASPCA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.