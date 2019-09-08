|
|
Robert A. "Bobby" Miller, 63, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away under hospice care on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late Bonnie M. (Loupos) who passed away in October 2009. Born on March 18, 1956 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Thomas S. and Patricia A. (Ritter) Miller and was a 1975 graduate of Pennsylvania School of the Deaf (PSD) in Philadelphia and enjoyed participating in the deaf club community. Prior to retiring in 2002, he was employed at Lucent for 25 years and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. An avid sports fan, Bobby supported the Green Bay Packers, bowled, golfed, played cards, and vacationed in Wildwood, New Jersey, every summer.
Survivors: son, Andrew Robert; brother, Richard T. and wife, Barbara, Allentown; sister, Kay L. Kleppinger and husband, Richard D., Palm; nephews, Christopher and Michael Kleppinger.
Services: 2:30 PM Saturday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM until service time. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019