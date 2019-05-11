Home

Robert A. Reinhard Obituary
Robert A. Reinhard, 79, of Coopersburg, passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem Pa , on May 10th, 2019. He was the widower of Larue (Fenstermacher) Reinhard. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late M. Robert and Evelyn (Fenstermaker) Reinhard. Robert was employed at the Morning Call for 47 years until retiring in 2005. Survivors: Daughter, Debbie L. Hausrath and her husband Daniel; Grandchildren, Brian Hausrath and wife Katherine, and Angeline Saul; Great Granddaughter, Erin Olah. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald G. Reinhard in 2006.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019
