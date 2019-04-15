|
|
Robert A. Remer, 77 years, of Northampton, passed away Saturday, April 13th at ManorCare, Bethlehem. He was the companion of the late Dorothy Schonerberger. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Hilda (Unger) Remer.Robert was employed by the former A&B Meats for many years before closing and then retired from Larson Mftg. Survivors include sons John and Robert, daughter Jill, wife of Timothy Strella, daughter in law Toni Remer, grandchildren Kelly, Robert, Nicole, and Kyle, and great grandchildren Robert, Ava, and Emma. He was predeceased by a brother John and sisters Viola Deily and Margaret Johnson. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Thursday April 18th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. Memorial contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place #170 Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2019