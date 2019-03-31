Robert A. Roth, 86, of Emmaus, formerly of Allentown, passed away March 29, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Wiesner) Roth. They were married for 62 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert V. and Phyllis (Keiper) Roth. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Pocono during the Korean War. He was employed by Eaton-Cutler Hammer for 30+ years retiring in 1996. He was the former treasurer of the American Legion, Howard L. Peters Post 576 and the West End Veterans of Allentown. He played shortstop for the Patriots Senior Old Timers slow pitch softball team from 1994 until 2017. Survivors: He will be dearly missed by wife Patricia; daughter, Paige E. Roth of Emmaus; sons, Mark R. Roth and wife Kim of Macungie; Christopher R. Roth and Janice of Orefield; Brother James and wife Sylvia Roth of Allentown; and Sister Karen Roth also of Allentown; grandchildren: Taylor, Cameron, Lexi, Anthony, and Mackenzie. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, body surfing at the beach, and relaxing with a sports beverage in his hand. He loved listening to the Phillies in the summertime. He enjoyed making road trips to Navy reunions each year to visit his old ship-mates. He dearly loved his family and friends, and cherished every moment that life had to offer. He will be deeply missed by those that knew him best by his wit and humor, and overall positive outlook on life and appreciation for people. A visitation will be held on Mon., April 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary