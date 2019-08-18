|
Robert A. Saeger, 88, passed away in Providence Place Senior Living, Pine Grove, Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was the husband of the late June Elizabeth (Smith) Saeger who passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Catasauqua, PA he was the son of the late Austin R. and Marion I. (Roth) Saeger. Mr. Saeger was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Sinking Spring and was a data processing manager at Exide Corp. for 27 years retiring in 1993. He is survived by his children Michele M. Woomert, wife of Alan R. Woomert, Sr. of Schuylkill Haven; Marsha E. Gaspari, wife of Anthony A. Gaspari of Cockeysville, Maryland; Todd R. Saeger, husband of Karen S. Saeger of Atlanta, Georgia; Kurt R. Saeger, husband of Jan M. Saeger of Allentown and his 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mr. Saeger is also survived by his brother David Saeger of Catasauqua and Nancy Hughes of Maryland.
Memorial Service will be held in St. John's Reformed Church 4001 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reverend Robert S. Ziehmer will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John's Reformed Church, Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church at the above address in memory of Mr. Robert A. Saeger. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019