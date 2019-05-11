Robert A. "Bobby" Whitehead, 73, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Bobby was the husband of Maureen (O'Donnell) Whitehead and they celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this past October. Born on October 2, 1945, he was a son of the late Edward D. and Anna G. (La Carro) Whitehead Sr. Bobby was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown where he sang on the choir for the past 41 years. He proudly served his country as a SP4 in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Bobby was a candy maker for Just Born Candies in Bethlehem, and earlier in his career he worked for many years at the former Exide Battery Company in Allentown. In his youth he played fast pitch softball for teams at the Morning Call, and the Patriots, finally retiring in 1980. He loved to fish, was an Eagles fan, but mostly he was a lifelong Yankee fan, especially following #7 Mickey. Bobby was known for his hot dogs which he served with his famous homemade chili sauce. PopPop will be lovingly missed by his grandchildren, and everyone else who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him. Surviving with his wife Maureen are his daughters; Dr. Kathryn Whitehead wife of Eric Deguns and their daughter Jenna, Colleen Bauer (Derek Vattelana) and her children; Elizabeth, Emma, and Matthew, and Christine wife of Erik Litsch and their son Henry. Bobby's brother is Edward D. (Linda) Whitehead Jr., and sisters; Shirley Maxsim, Carol De Grenier, and his twin sister Roberta Groh. There are numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling hours will be Monday evening from 6:00-8:30 pm and on Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to his church memorial fund, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary