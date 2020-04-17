Robert Atiyeh
Robert (Bob) Atiyeh, 63, of Allentown, son of the late Albert A and Sheila (Azar) Atiyeh passed away April 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Bob was a graduate of Dieruff High School and DeSales University , Summa Cum Laude. He was employed over the years at Lucent Technology and Agere Systems. His most recent employment was with American Architectural Metal Mfg. alongside George Atiyeh Jr and Sahar Atiyeh. He was involved with local theatre during his high school days and loved playing his guitar and writing songs and listening to music. Grew up surrounded by many neighborhood friends near our family home and in the Jordan park area of Allentown and enjoyed riding his Harley across the country many times coming home with tales of adventure. He was very generous to all, was always there in times of need and support, had a wonderful sense of humor highly intelligent and deeply loved his family and friends. Bobby will always be loved and in our hearts. Survivors: Sisters, Yvonne wife of Thomas Barrett, Yvette Neidig, Mae Atiyeh; Brother Jack husband of Dawn; Sister in Law, Sahar Atiyeh wife of the late George Sr., 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 great-great nephews/nieces. Bob was predeceased by his brothers, George Sr., Fouad, and Samir Atiyeh. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. I went to the countries underneath the earth to the peoples of the past, but you lifted my life from the pit. Oh Jehovah, my God-Jonah 2:6 JB

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Goodbye, my good friend. I , and many more will miss you greatly but left with many fond memories of you.
Michael Wendland
Friend
