Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Robert Tait
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Robert B. Tait


1953 - 2019
Robert B. Tait Obituary
Robert B. Tait, 66, of Schnecksville, formerly of Medina, OH, died Monday, November 11, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Korosy) Tait to whom he was married 41 years this past June 17. Born in Dayton, Ohio, August 13, 1953, Robert was the son of the late Robert and Jean (Hamilton) Tait. He was employed as a chemical engineer at Air Products and Chemicals for 26 years before retiring in 2017. He received his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University. Robert rode with the Second Brigade M.C. Club Chapter L.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Ashley T. Weller (Evan) of Whitehall; siblings, Lucy Tait of OR, Laurel Tait, Thomas Tait (Irene), both of OH; grandson, Zolton C. Weller.

Service: A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Reverend Bogdan Yurchishin officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
