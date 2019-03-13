Robert "Bob" Klerx, 74, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He worked at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia for 25 years and was promoted to the Director of Social Work and Discharge Planning at this 600 bed teaching hospital. For the next 15 years, Bob worked in Fayetteville, NC. Five years were spent at Highsmith Rainey Memorial Hospital as the Director of Social Work Services and 10 years were spent at the Cape Fear Rehabilitation Center of the Cape Fear Valley Health System working as a Program manager and Case manager in the Orthopedic Unit, Outpatient Pediatric and Adult Services Clinics, and the Brain Injury Unit. Prior to his healthcare experience, Bob was a Pennsylvania State Parole Agent, history teacher and assistant wrestling coach at the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, PA. In 1968-69, he proudly served with the Americal Division, US Army, South Vietnam, in the Infantry.He is survived by his son, Matthew Karl Klerx of Wilmington and daughter, Melissa Lee Stephens and husband, Nathan of Wilmington. Bob thanks all the people he was blessed to meet throughout his life and wants anyone who knew him or read this to "Lift up your hearts and remember the good times we had together. God wanted me now and He has set me free." Condolences may be made to Bob's children, Melissa Lee Stephens or Matthew Karl Klerx. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary