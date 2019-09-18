|
Robert "Bobby" C. Bednar, 59, of Bethlehem Township, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late, Helen (Liberno) and Charles E. Bednar. Bobby was a graduate of Liberty High School. He worked for Bath Supply Company for 42 years. Bobby was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish in Bethlehem and several social clubs in the area. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball, football and basketball, and his favorite team was the New York Mets. He played baseball from little league through legion ball and coached at Northeast and North Central little leagues. Bobby was a caring and giving man, who was always willing to listen when someone needed to talk and available to lend a helping hand. Bobby was loved by many and will be missed by those that knew him. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Nancy Horwath and companion, John Lemos, nieces, Amy Horwath and husband, Benjamin Cheetham and Julie Horwath, aunt and uncle, Irene and Richard "Dick" Houston, and especially his father's companion of 22 years, Mary Stein. He was predeceased by his nephew, Kevin G. Horwath. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019