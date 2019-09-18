Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bednar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Bednar


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Bednar Obituary
Robert "Bobby" C. Bednar, 59, of Bethlehem Township, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late, Helen (Liberno) and Charles E. Bednar. Bobby was a graduate of Liberty High School. He worked for Bath Supply Company for 42 years. Bobby was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish in Bethlehem and several social clubs in the area. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball, football and basketball, and his favorite team was the New York Mets. He played baseball from little league through legion ball and coached at Northeast and North Central little leagues. Bobby was a caring and giving man, who was always willing to listen when someone needed to talk and available to lend a helping hand. Bobby was loved by many and will be missed by those that knew him. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Nancy Horwath and companion, John Lemos, nieces, Amy Horwath and husband, Benjamin Cheetham and Julie Horwath, aunt and uncle, Irene and Richard "Dick" Houston, and especially his father's companion of 22 years, Mary Stein. He was predeceased by his nephew, Kevin G. Horwath. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the , 212 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 or Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now