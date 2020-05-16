Robert C. Decker 82, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Robert was the husband of the late Jean E. (Randall) Decker who passed on April 5, 2019. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late William and Matilda (Killo) Decker. Robert was a supervisor for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Allentown. Surviving are his daughters; Debra Jean wife of David Lichtenwalner of Allentown, Judy Anne Wood of Savannah, TN, and Diane Elizabeth wife of Hector Matos of Allentown. There are 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Graveside services will be on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store