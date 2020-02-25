|
|
Robert C. Gering, 65, of Palmer Twp. died Saturday February 22, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital, Easton. He is the beloved husband of Margaret M. (DeVries) Gering. Robert was born in Elizabeth, NJ on November 4, 1954 to the late Charles and Theresa Agnes (Hennessey) Gering. He was a corporate accountant. Robert was a member of St. Janes RC Church of Easton, Old Timers League of St. Philips and James, Phillipsburg, Lehigh Valley Softball Sports League and an avid Mets and Vikings fan. Every day he appreciated and joyfully embraced life to the fullest.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 40 years last July; sons: Sean F. (Fiancé Diane V. Rice) of Hoboken, NJ, Vincent P. of Bethlehem.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, go in peace and love others, as Bob would want.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020