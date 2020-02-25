Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
ROBERT GERING
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church
4049 Hartley Avenue
Easton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. GERING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. GERING Obituary
Robert C. Gering, 65, of Palmer Twp. died Saturday February 22, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital, Easton. He is the beloved husband of Margaret M. (DeVries) Gering. Robert was born in Elizabeth, NJ on November 4, 1954 to the late Charles and Theresa Agnes (Hennessey) Gering. He was a corporate accountant. Robert was a member of St. Janes RC Church of Easton, Old Timers League of St. Philips and James, Phillipsburg, Lehigh Valley Softball Sports League and an avid Mets and Vikings fan. Every day he appreciated and joyfully embraced life to the fullest.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 40 years last July; sons: Sean F. (Fiancé Diane V. Rice) of Hoboken, NJ, Vincent P. of Bethlehem.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, go in peace and love others, as Bob would want.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now