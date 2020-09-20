Robert C. Halsey, 82, of Macungie, died Sept. 18, 2020 in Lehigh Center. He was the husband of Edith (Mossop) Halsey. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Robinson) Halsey. He honorably served his country in the National Guard. Bob worked in sales and was national salesman of the East Coast. He retired as the operating manager of the True Value Distribution Center in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf at Brookside Country Club. He was an active member of the Emmaus Rotary Club and the Miracle League. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith; son, Andrew Halsey and wife Tracy of Reading; sister, Betty Roundtree of Florida; grandchildren, Peyton Halsey of Chicago, IL, Owen Halsey of Philadelphia, and Jordan Halsey of Washington, D.C. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation to benefit the scholarship fund, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store