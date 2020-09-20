1/1
Robert C. Halsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Halsey, 82, of Macungie, died Sept. 18, 2020 in Lehigh Center. He was the husband of Edith (Mossop) Halsey. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Robinson) Halsey. He honorably served his country in the National Guard. Bob worked in sales and was national salesman of the East Coast. He retired as the operating manager of the True Value Distribution Center in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf at Brookside Country Club. He was an active member of the Emmaus Rotary Club and the Miracle League. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith; son, Andrew Halsey and wife Tracy of Reading; sister, Betty Roundtree of Florida; grandchildren, Peyton Halsey of Chicago, IL, Owen Halsey of Philadelphia, and Jordan Halsey of Washington, D.C. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Rotary Club Foundation to benefit the scholarship fund, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved