Robert C. Horner, 72, of Slatington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by love after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. He was the husband of Kathy (Hough) Horner. Born on August 20, 1947 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles M and Elaine V. (Millan) Horner. Bob served his country honorably as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War from November 1966 - November 1968. In 1973, Bob began working for Northwestern Lehigh School District as a middle school teacher; he retired in 2007. During his time there, he was an assistant football and track & field coach. He was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, the American Legion Post 16, Slatington, and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by a step-daughter: Melissa Maiellano and her fiancé Josef Taviv; step-granddaughter: Ahava Taviv; brother: Thomas Horner and wife Susan; aunt: Mary Rothrock; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Larry Horner.
Although services at Harding Funeral Home will be private, family and friends are invited to WATCH Live at 11AM Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at www.facebook.com/hardingfuneral/
Donation's in Bob's memory can be made to either St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St, Emerald, PA 18080 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St, #100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020