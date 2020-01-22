|
Robert C. McCauley, 89, formally of Easton, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital.
Robert was born in Fullerton, PA, a son of the late Charles and Elsie (Bartholomew) McCauley.
Robert was married to the former Teresa Marie Garger, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage last October. He was a graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1947. Robert served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a salesman for Nabisco for 37 years until retiring in 1991.
Robert was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church; a 4th Degree member of the Pope Pius XII Assembly; and a member of the Knights of Columbus Union Council #345, where he served as a past Grand Knight.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by a son Michael Robert McCauley and wife Veronica of Upper Nazareth; a daughter Mary Jane Meischeid and husband Mark of New Bern, NC; grandchildren Elizabeth Bilinski and husband Alexander, Kathryn McCauley, Erik Meischeid and wife Maria, Patrick Meischeid; and a great-grandson Alexander Bilinski.
A calling hour will be held on Friday from 9:15 am am to 10:15 am in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will be in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Robert's memory may be made to Holy Family Manor (Adult Activities), 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020