Robert C. " Bobby" Moyer, 89, of Allentown passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the home of his son surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Felicidad M. (Mayor) Moyer. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary June 21st. Robert was born in Allentown a son of the late Clarence A. Moyer and Laura (Brezsenberger) Smith. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1974 during the Vietnam and Korean wars reaching the rank of Sargent First Class. Bobby owned and operated Moyer Tax Accounting and Notary, Allentown for over 20 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Independent Order of Foresters and served as a board member of the St. Mark's Cemetery Association. He was an avid bowler registering a singe game high score of 299 and a high series score of 794. He participated in the Primetimers, Club 55 and was a 25-year member of the United Church League bowling leagues. Bobby played softball in the Lehigh Valley for over 50 years before retiring in 2015. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.



Survivors: Wife; son, Robert M. and his wife Sheila B. Moyer of Whitehall; grandsons, Gabriel and Jacob; brothers, Donald and his wife Darlene Moyer of NY, William Moyer of TX; sisters, Joanne Santee and her husband Glenn of Allentown, Grace Sharrer of Coopersburg. He was predeceased by his brothers Wally and John Moyer and sisters Minnie Lembach and Dorothy Ritter.



Services: 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 7:00 -8:30 P.M. Wednesday and 9:30 -10:30 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on July 22, 2019