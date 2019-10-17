|
Robert C. Oberly, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. He was the husband of Roselle D. (Kleckner) Oberly, with whom he shared over 42 years of marriage.
Born in Bethlehem, Robert was the son of the late Robert H. and Carolyn J. (Wildermuth) Oberly. After graduating from Northampton Community College, he had a diverse career in auto mechanics and accounting, most recently with Myers Power Products. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop #339, the East Penn Speed Skating Association, Fountain Hill Little League, and Trinity UCC Church of Bethlehem. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, reading and going fishing. GO BIRDS! Robert's family wants to thank the past and present staff of Gracedale Southwest 1 for their excellent care for him in recent years, as well as Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
Survivors: Wife Roselle; son Kyle T. Oberly of Bethlehem; sister Beverly A. Hannon of Bethlehem; brother Barry S. Oberly of Florida; several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his son Robbie in 2010.
Services: Viewing Hours will be held on Monday evening, October 21, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: Friends of Gracedale, 2 Gracedale Ave, Nazareth, PA 18064; or to Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., Allentown, PA 18109
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019