Robert C. Orbin, 88, of Bear Creek, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, on October 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Orbin.
Bob was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School in 1950 and Movavian College in 1961 with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. Bob's career included working in sales at Bethlehem Steel and H.K. Porter in Wisconsin. He later worked in the development office of Moravian College in Bethlehem and was assistant to the President for resources at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre. Bob spent the bulk of his career running an association of contractors for SMACNA and formed RCO Associates.
Bob worked hard his whole life and had his first job at the age of nine. In addition to his wife and family, the real love of Bob's life was music, the great outdoors, and becoming a pilot. Bob was a drummer and in his 20's formed his own band in the Lehigh Valley called the Society Six, a dance band highlighting Big Band era music. In the 1970's he became a deputy in the Pennsylvania Game Commission which gave him enjoyment away from his working hours. Finally, in 1985 Bob fulfilled his lifetime dream of getting his pilot's license. He loved working in the yard and took much pride in his lawn and the many outdoor and indoor projects he completed. To spend time with Bob meant enjoying a great story and a laugh. He will forever be missed by his family, but he has left us many fond memories and stories to share.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Mary, and twin brother Carl (Pink). Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Stofanak); and his brother, Jack. Also, surviving are his children, Robert Jr. and wife Lynn; Joseph and wife Chrissy; Thomas and wife Kami. Bob also had 5 grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Avery, Robert III, and Alexandra as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 2nd at Noon from Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals, Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Friends may call from 10:30AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the by donating online as a tribute gift, or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020