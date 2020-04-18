Robert C. Ruch, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years Rita M. (Ford) Ruch. Son Kevin Ruch of Camp Hill, Pa., daughters; Susan Daly of Patchaque, NY, Robin Burd of Camp Hill, Pa., Christine Ruch of Millersburg, Pa., son Michael Ruch of Charlotte, NC, and daughter Rita Ruch of Millersburg, Pa.. A brother Lloyd of Blandon, Pa.. Bob has 20 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Ruch, his mother Violet Mae (Hoffman) Ruch, and his grandson Kyle Richard Erdman. Bob was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Bob was a retired employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. Bob was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Laughlin, NV where he resided for nine years. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Give a Child a Voice, c/o O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.