O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Hill Mausoleum
Robert C. Schlicher 73, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019. Robert was the husband of Gloria J. (Bartholomew). Born in Allentown, Robert was the son of the late Charles S. and Anna (Schlicher) Schlicher. Bob proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a Security Guard for Tarkett Flooring. Surviving with his wife are his son Michael and wife Michele, and his daughter Michelle and Jess Wedlock. He has four granddaughters; Madison, Emmalee, Julia, and Abbie. Services will be on Friday at 2:00pm in the Cedar Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019
