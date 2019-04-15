Robert C. Werley, 94, of Allentown passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of June E. (Ehly) Werley. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on March 28th. Robert was born in Allentown a son of the late Arthur M. and Hilda (Druckenmiller) Werley. He was employed by Nabisco for 44 ½ years before retiring as salesman. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Corps serving during World War II where he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. He was an outdoor enthusiast where he spent numerous hours hunting and fishing with his sons. Robert was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Penn State fan. He and his wife enjoyed traveling on bus trips and making numerous cross-country road trips. Robert savored playing cards with his friends but most importantly spending time with his family. Survivors: wife; sons, Rodney B. husband of Deane Werley of Harleysville, Robert K. husband of Paula R. Werley of Allentown, Kenneth A. Werley of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Steven A. husband of Annmarie of Orefield; grandchildren, Cindy, Scott, Sarah, Kate, Christopher, Jessica, Danielle and Steven; twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Werley and his sister Eleanor Slenker.Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Wildlands Conservancy 3701 Orchid Place Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary