Robert C. Wolfe, passed away at the age of 90 Monday, June 22, 2020 after years of battling multiple physical issues. Robert was born December 27, 1929, the son of Clarence and Olive Schantz Wolfe in Allentown, PA. In 1947 he graduated from the Allentown High Schools Vocational Automotive Mechanic program. He attended the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University earning a Vocational Instructor and Supervisor Certificate and a Bachelor of Science degree. His early work experience began as an Automotive Machinist and Mechanic at Gehringer Harlacher, Inc. He taught automotive night school and high school auto mechanics at William Allen High School and Lehigh County Vocational Technical School. In 1973 he accepted a Vocational Supervisor position and was then promoted to Assistant Principal at Lehigh County Vocational Technical School where he served until his retirement in 1993. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1953 in the Engineering Aviation Battalion. He was attached to SCARWAF, an Airforce Unit that built runways. He was a mechanic in the motor pool. The commanding officer issued a letter of commendation to Bob for outstanding leadership qualities and teaching ability. He was promoted to acting sergeant and earned the award of Soldier of the Month. Bob was on the cradle roll of Seibert Evangelical Congregational Church in Allentown and attended there for many years. He is now a member of Hope Community Church on Fogelsville. After his retirement he devoted many years to the Korea/Vietnam Memorial, Inc. as member of the Board of Director and President. He was instrumental in the building of the U.S. Armed Forces Plaza on the campus of Lehigh Carbon Community, College, Schnecksville, PA. He was a member of national and local Vocational, Educational, and Military organizations, Seibert Recreation Association and was involved in the baseball and basketball programs. He enjoyed his hobby of model trains and looked forward to Christmas when he would set up the "putz" with his dad and brother-in-law Buddy Kutz. Bob spent many summers growing up at "Pops Pines", the Schantz family cottage at Sea Side Heights, New Jersey. The Schantz cousins were very close and loved these vacations. He shared an exciting experience with cousin David Schneck when David's father Malvern Schneck took them to the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in 1937 when the Hindenberg crashed and burned. This was quite astounding for an eight year old boy.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Connie Bushey Wolfe, whom he married in November 1975; daughter Patrice Helfrich of Allentown and her daughters Kelly Coblentz, husband Matthew and daughter Julia of Topton, PA. Kristin Skinker, husband Sean and their children Liam, Ronan, Faith and Declan of Northampton, PA. Son Robert Keith Wolfe of Vera Cruz, PA and his children Jenae Holtzhafer, husband Brian and their sons Addison and Weston of Emmaus, PA. Robert Reed Wolfe, wife Alana and their children Robert Gavin and Kiersten of South Carolina and Emily DiGiacomo, husband Christopher and their children Charlotte, Samuel, Jack, Thomas and Luciana of East Greenville, PA. He was proud of his grandchildren and encouraged them in their academic and athletic endeavors. He was just as proud of his 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Esther Kutz, niece Vicki Oliver, husband Kurt of Vera Cruz, PA and her son Jeff Mills; the special Schantz family cousins David Schneck of Florida, Philip Schantz of Florida, Linda Smith of Macungie, PA. Kathy Martin of Allentown, PA. Stephen Daniel Rambo of Allentown, PA. Eunice Smith of Center Valley, PA. Bill Rambo of Macungie, PA. Ralph Herbst of Lehighton, PA. Paula Melvin of Virginia, Heather Herbst of Florida and Kirk Herbst of Florida. Bob's love of Vocational Education, sense of humor, and dedication to his country will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers your memorial gift will honor his life gifts can be made to the Korea/Vietnam Memorial and sent to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 (www.stephensfuneral.com) or any local charity of one's choice.
A public memorial celebration will be held in the future. The burial services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Egypt Cemetery, Egypt, PA at 1:30 pm.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.