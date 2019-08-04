|
Robert Charles Hall Sr., 84, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Bridget (Kehoe) Hall.
After graduating high school at Allentown High School, class of 1953, he served in the United States Army Mounted Military Police stationed in Germany. Bob owned various small businesses, loved woodworking and helping others. Though he accomplished many things in his life, he is most recently remembered for serving as President of Walnut Manor. He made a positive impact on the residents as well as being their "go-to-guy". He is also remembered for taking care of things at the Manor such as decorating at Christmas and calling out bingo.
He is lovingly remembered by his children, Robert C. Hall Jr. of South Carolina, Patricia, wife of Stephen Beals and Elizabeth, wife of Michael Zakeosian all of Arizona; grandchildren: Jonathan, Adam, Christian, Corey and Zachary, and great-grandchildren: Dylon, Isabelle and Roslyn, as well as his brother W. Thomas Hall and sister, Mary Jacobs. He is also survived by his many friends at Walnut Manor that have been part of his family for the past twenty plus years.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Smith and Helen Dye.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 from 11AM until the memorial service at 12PM, all at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberts name to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019