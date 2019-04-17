Robert Confer, 79, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019, surrounded by his family after a 14 month battle with glioblastoma. He was the husband of Ruth A. (DeWalt) Confer and would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on June 18. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Warren H. and Miriam G. (Haas) Confer. Robert was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of '57. He retired from Mack Trucks in 2004 after 36 years and was previously employed with Cutler Hammer. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and cooking Sunday dinners for his family. He had weekly golf matches with his brothers and an annual family tournament dubbed The Confer Open. He was a lifelong Eagles and Dodgers fan.Survivors: Wife; Children, Greg (Lois) Confer, Kathleen (Bryan) Eshleman, Cheryl (Chris) Zang, Sheila (Lowell) Smith, and Rebecca (Rick) Krage; Grandchildren; Nick Confer, Cadie (Todd) Bandura, Aaron (Becca), Erik (Jess) and Addison (Emily) Eshleman, Emilee (Tristin) Chambers, Meaghan (Jared) Falkanger, Ian Zang, David (Sarah), Isaac (Enjoli), Benjamin Smith, Allyson, Erika, Jenna, Anna, and Madelyn Krage; 6 Great-Grandchildren including one on the way; Siblings, Jimmy, Donnie, Ronnie, Carl, Rich, David, Mary, Marion, Dorothy, and Susie. Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Warren, Billy, Lloyd, Maggie, Janet, and Shirley.Services: 11 AM Saturday, April 20 at Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, PA 18062. Calling hours will be held 9:30-10:45 AM Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to the Salem Christian School Athletics Booster Club, 8032 Salem Bible Church Road, Macungie, PA 18062. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary