Robert D. "Mike" Brown of Salisbury Township passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12th, 2020. He was born on July 4th, 1931, to the late Joseph and Ruth (Schaffer) Brown in Fountain Hill. He celebrated 57 years of marriage to his loving wife Mary (Povinelli), this past June 15th. Robert delighted in his friends and community life. In Emmaus and the Allentown School District (ASD), he was known affectionately as "Mike," while his relatives and church friends called him "Bob."



Robert was a graduate of Emmaus High School (1950), East Stroudsburg State Teachers College (1954), and Lehigh University (1976). He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. In 1956, he started his high school teaching career, teaching science and coaching football and track at Hellertown, PA, and North Plainfield, NJ. Bob spent 1957-1958 as Brother Mark at Our Lady of the Cross Monastery in Berryville, VA. He then served as the Director of the Planetarium at Louis E. Dieruff High School, where he continued his coaching career. In 1978, he became an Assistant Principal at William Allen High School. He retired from Allentown School District in 1989.



In retirement, he was employed by Holy Family Manor.



Bob was an active member of St. Paul R. C. Church in Allentown. He served as a lector, altar server, and Eucharistic Minister. He was involved in most of the parish organizations, especially Friends For "LIFE."



Bob loved woodworking, camping, and gardening – especially growing tomatoes. He raised chickens, rabbits, and ducks and enjoyed the company of his beagles. Bob was an avid reader, especially of biographies and history. Above all, Bob was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. His greatest joy was his faith and his family.



In addition to his wife, Mary, Robert is lovingly remembered by his children, Anna J. Brown, Ruthie (Bob) Tice, Joseph (Robin) Brown, and MaryKate Joseph (Andy Lisicky); grandchildren Emily and Hannah Brown; brother-in-law Valentine (Barbara) Povinelli, sister-in-law Anne Ohlrogge, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Sally, and his brothers, B.J. and William.



His family is deeply grateful for the loving support of neighbors Warren Groman, Linda and Douglas Roncolato, and Dee and Phil Seagreaves, and for the professional care of all of the Saint Luke's Hospice Team, especially Bien and Al.



His funeral and burial will be private. K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul R. C. Church, The Allentown School District Foundation, Mercy Center for Special Learning, or the Carmelite Monestary in Center Valley.



