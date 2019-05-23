Robert (Bob) D. Jones passed away while residing at Wellmore Nursing Home on Daniel Island, SC, on May 1, 2019. He was 85 years old. He battled valiantly against the brain disease Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy, with grace and a quiet strength. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris M. Jones (nee Stralkus), daughters, Deborah A. Swan and Cynthia L. Jones, grandchildren Mark D. Jones, James R. Strecansky, Jeanine D. Jones and Jeffrey M. Strecansky. He is pre-deceased by his son, Russell D. Jones and his Brother Russell N. Jones.Bob held both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters of Engineering degree from Cornell University. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy posted in Washington DC. Subsequently, he was offered the opportunity to leave the Navy with a 10 year Inactive Reserves position in which he proudly served our country. In 1956, he was offered a position at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., where he was happily employed for 39 years. During that time, he held several positions within the company including Corporate Sales, Applied Research and Development and Marketing.Time spent with Doris (his wife of 60 years), his children and grandchildren was significant to him. Tennis, traveling, cooking and reading were some of Bob's other passions. Bob actively supported his fraternity at Cornell University – The Seal & Serpent Society. He served as fraternity President, and later as President of the Centennial Campaign Fund, for which he was a Founding Member. In 2012 he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy. Although, Bob was suffering from the side effects of this disease, he was determined to participate intimately with the medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital to aid in their research.A Catholic Mass will be held in Allentown, PA on Tuesday May 28th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at The Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, PA. It is located at 1825 West Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104In lieu of flowers, individual donations can be mailed to MGH Development Office c/o Shawn Fitzgibbons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make the checks payable to Mass General Hospital – Memo: #1200-028184 Published in Morning Call from May 23 to May 26, 2019